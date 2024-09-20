Voters can attend two public forums with Montana Supreme Court candidates

Voters will have a chance to hear from candidates running for the Montana Supreme Court twice this week at two public forums.

While the nonpartisan elections have drawn more attention — and dollars — in recent years, Montana Supreme Court candidates get less airtime than political races higher up on the ticket.

The seven justices serve eight year terms on the state’s highest court. They’re elected by and represent all Montana residents. State supreme court decisions have wide-ranging impacts, from resolving custody disputes to weighing the constitutionality of laws.

Chief Justice Mike McGrath will retire at the end of the year. Former Federal Magistrate Judge Jerry Lynch of Missoula and Broadwater County Attorney Corey Swanson of Townsend are competing to fill his seat.

Two district court judges are vying for a seat that Justice Dirk Sandefur will vacate — Judge Dan Wilson of Kalispell and Judge Katherine Bidegaray of Sidney.

All four will participate in two forums this week. The Montana Farmers’ Union will host one on Wednesday, September 25, at the Great Falls airport at 11:45 a.m.

The Gallatin County Bar Association will hold another on Thursday, September 26, at 6:30 p.m. in Gaines Hall on Montana State University’s Bozeman campus.