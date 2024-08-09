© 2024 MTPR
Funding setback delays the state's plans to expand some mental health services

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published August 9, 2024 at 5:19 PM MDT

The state is delaying plans to expand mental and behavioral health services through a federal program.

The state health department participated in a federal program to prepare existing mental health providers to become Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics. Under the program, those clinics receive more money to pay for 24/7 mobile crisis response and to treat people in a crisis, among many other services.

But Montana was not among the 10 states selected for the second phase of the program and enhanced federal funding. State health officials plan to reapply next year.

Sierra Riesberg with the Behavioral Health Alliance of Montana says the program would have helped fund many services needed in the state.

“It’s one option for funding, but it’s not the only option for funding, for providing and expanding services,” Riesberg says.

She says Medicaid could pay for more programs, but she says it will still cost the state more money under that model.

The state mental health commission is due to select its top priorities for rebuilding the mental health system later this month.

