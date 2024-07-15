Montana State Hospital enlists new leadership as it seeks federal recertification
There is more turnover among Montana State Hospital leadership. This comes as the state prepares to apply for federal recertification.
The state’s psychiatric hospital for adults has gone through a handful of leaders since it lost federal certification in 2022 due to patient deaths.
Jennifer Savage’s last day as interim CEO was July 10. Savage was the third person to lead the hospital since it lost federal certification.
The state health department says Savage is no longer a state employee, but did not release any additional details, citing worker privacy.
Officials say Kevin Flanigan will take over as the permanent CEO in August. Flanigan was the head of Ridgecrest Regional Hospital in southern California. He also was the head of the Maine Medicaid program.
Flanigan will be charged with continuing the overhaul of the hospital. State officials plan to reapply for federal certification this year.
State Medical Officer Dr. Doug Harrington will oversee hospital operations until Flanigan comes onboard.
-
Nearly two years after losing federal certification, the state’s adult psychiatric hospital in Warm Springs is facing leadership shakeups and turnover of medical providers and key staff.
-
State health officials said they will pay community providers to do court-ordered mental health evaluations. Scam artists are trying to trick Montanans out of their money or sensitive personal information.
-
Workers in state-run medical facilities will soon get a raise. This comes as the state struggles to hire permanent medical workers, but state health officials have a plan to recruit and retain more staff.
-
State Health Department Director Charlie Brereton said his office plans to apply for recertification of the state hospital with the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) by the end of the year.
-
The state has announced its first plans for spending a $300 million pool of money created to boost Montana's ailing mental health and disability care systems.