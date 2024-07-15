© 2024 MTPR
Montana State Hospital enlists new leadership as it seeks federal recertification

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published July 15, 2024 at 4:37 PM MDT
The Montana State Hospital in Warm Springs, Montana lost federal funding April of 2022 due to four patient deaths and a violent patient-on-patient assault. Feb. 2, 2022
Aaron Bolton
The Montana State Hospital in Warm Springs, Montana lost federal funding April of 2022 due to four patient deaths and a violent patient-on-patient assault. Feb. 2, 2022

There is more turnover among Montana State Hospital leadership. This comes as the state prepares to apply for federal recertification.

The state’s psychiatric hospital for adults has gone through a handful of leaders since it lost federal certification in 2022 due to patient deaths.

Jennifer Savage’s last day as interim CEO was July 10. Savage was the third person to lead the hospital since it lost federal certification.

The state health department says Savage is no longer a state employee, but did not release any additional details, citing worker privacy.

Officials say Kevin Flanigan will take over as the permanent CEO in August. Flanigan was the head of Ridgecrest Regional Hospital in southern California. He also was the head of the Maine Medicaid program.

Flanigan will be charged with continuing the overhaul of the hospital. State officials plan to reapply for federal certification this year.

State Medical Officer Dr. Doug Harrington will oversee hospital operations until Flanigan comes onboard.

