Kalispell City Council to vote on revoking a local homeless shelter’s permit

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published July 15, 2024 at 4:26 PM MDT
The Flathead Warming Center is a low-barrier shelter in Kalispell, MT. The shelter offers 50 beds for overnight stays and often has to turn people away when it's at capacity.
Aaron Bolton/Montana Public Radio
The Flathead Warming Center is a low-barrier shelter in Kalispell, MT. The shelter offers 50 beds for overnight stays and often has to turn people away when it's at capacity.

The Kalispell City Council is set to vote July 16th on whether to revoke a local homeless shelter’s permit.

Residents have complained that the Flathead Warming Center has increased crime and loitering in the adjacent neighborhood. Shelter staff say that’s the result of homelessness increasing throughout the Flathead Valley as housing costs continue to increase.

The city council has held multiple hearings on the issue. Some members say the shelter hasn’t done enough to respond to locals’ concerns about the increased presence of unhoused people.

Last winter, the shelter served over 300 people.
Aaron Bolton
Aaron graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Journalism in 2015 after interning at Minnesota Public Radio. He landed his first reporting gig in Wrangell, Alaska where he enjoyed the remote Alaskan lifestyle and eventually moved back to the road system as the KBBI News Director in Homer, Alaska. He joined the MTPR team in 2019. Aaron now reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.
