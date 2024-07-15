Kalispell City Council to vote on revoking a local homeless shelter’s permit

The Kalispell City Council is set to vote July 16th on whether to revoke a local homeless shelter’s permit.

Residents have complained that the Flathead Warming Center has increased crime and loitering in the adjacent neighborhood. Shelter staff say that’s the result of homelessness increasing throughout the Flathead Valley as housing costs continue to increase.

The city council has held multiple hearings on the issue. Some members say the shelter hasn’t done enough to respond to locals’ concerns about the increased presence of unhoused people.

Last winter, the shelter served over 300 people.