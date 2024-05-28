© 2024 MTPR
2024 Montana Election Guide
Election Guide
2024 Montana Primary elections
Environment
Montana news about the environment, natural resources, wildlife, climate change and more.

Montana Supreme Court schedules oral arguments in youth climate case

Montana Public Radio | By Ellis Juhlin
Published May 28, 2024 at 1:20 PM MDT
Montana Public Radio News: Environment

The Montana Supreme Court has scheduled oral arguments in the state’s appeal of the youth-led climate case Held versus Montana. On July 10 the court will hear from state officials and lawyers for the 16 youth plaintiffs who sued the state. They argue the state is failing to act on climate change.

A lower court ruled in favor of the young people last August, saying Montana’s constitutional right to a clean and healthful environment includes addressing climate change. The Supreme Court’s decision will be the final outcome of this case since it is predicated on the state constitution.

This decision will have implications both within Montana and the state’s Environmental Policy Act but also nationally as this is the first constitutional-climate litigation to have gone to trial in the U.S.

Similar youth-led cases are being pursued in other states and Montana’s ruling may contribute to the legal precedent for those cases.
