Bills would fundamentally change Montana's environmental laws

Montana Public Radio | By Ellis Juhlin
Published March 12, 2025 at 7:34 AM MDT

Policy that would change Montana’s bedrock environmental law will be taken up when lawmakers resume their work later this week.

Montana’s Environmental Policy Act, or MEPA, is called the “look before you leap” clause. It establishes a process for state agencies to analyze the environmental impacts of a proposed action.

The policy was also at the center of the youth-led climate case, Held v. Montana, after lawmakers tried to omit climate impacts from MEPA analyses. The two bills that would change the policy the most have both passed on to the second chamber.

One would change the legislative intent of the 54-year-old policy so that its purpose would no longer be to carry out Montanan’s constitutional right to a clean and healthful environment. Instead, it would become a mechanism to inform the Legislature of potential impacts.

The other would limit how greenhouse gas emissions are measured as part of a project’s environmental review. For example, it would exclude emissions like the out of state transportation and burning of fossil fuels extracted in Montana.

Both bills passed out of their initial chambers before lawmakers transmittal break.
Tags
Montana News Montana Environmental Policy ActHeld v MontanaEnvironmentClimate ChangeMontana Politics
Ellis Juhlin
Ellis Juhlin is MTPR's Environmental Reporter. She covers wildlife, natural resources, climate change and agriculture stories. She worked at Utah Public Radio and Yellowstone Public Radio prior to joining MTPR, and in wildlife conservation before becoming a journalist. She has a Master's Degree in Ecology from Utah State University and is an average birder who wants you to keep your cat indoors. Her life is run by her three dogs, one of which is afraid of birds.

