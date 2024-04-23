Behavioral health commission reviews proposals to split $300 million in funding

A state commission charged with rebuilding Montana’s mental and behavioral health system went over proposed recommendations this week.

Three hundred million dollars is available for the Behavioral Health System for Future Generations Commission to divide among potential initiatives.

Lawmakers, state and private health care workers on the commission this week heard big-picture proposals for how to spend the money.

Those included reinvesting in state case management services, expanding crisis response and stabilization services and funding more in school-based behavioral health programs.

The commission and state health officials will refine a report for specific funding proposals by July 1. Gov. Greg Gianforte will then approve or decline to move forwards with specific commission recommendations.