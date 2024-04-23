© 2024 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Behavioral health commission reviews proposals to split $300 million in funding

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published April 23, 2024 at 4:57 PM MDT
Montana Capitol.
Shaylee Ragar
Montana Capitol.

A state commission charged with rebuilding Montana’s mental and behavioral health system went over proposed recommendations this week.

Three hundred million dollars is available for the Behavioral Health System for Future Generations Commission to divide among potential initiatives.

Lawmakers, state and private health care workers on the commission this week heard big-picture proposals for how to spend the money.

Those included reinvesting in state case management services, expanding crisis response and stabilization services and funding more in school-based behavioral health programs.

The commission and state health officials will refine a report for specific funding proposals by July 1. Gov. Greg Gianforte will then approve or decline to move forwards with specific commission recommendations.
Tags
Montana News Behavioral Health for Future Generations Commission Greg Gianforte
Aaron Bolton
Aaron graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Journalism in 2015 after interning at Minnesota Public Radio. He landed his first reporting gig in Wrangell, Alaska where he enjoyed the remote Alaskan lifestyle and eventually moved back to the road system as the KBBI News Director in Homer, Alaska. He joined the MTPR team in 2019. Aaron now reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.
See stories by Aaron Bolton
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information