Environment
Montana news about the environment, natural resources, wildlife, climate change and more.

EPA issues nationwide standards for PFAS in drinking water

By Ellis Juhlin
Published April 11, 2024 at 4:54 AM MDT
This USGS map shows the number of PFAS detected in tap water samples from select sites across the nation. The findings are based on a USGS study of samples taken between 2016 and 2021 from private and public supplies at 716 locations. The map does not represent the only locations in the U.S. with PFAS.
USGS
This USGS map shows the number of PFAS detected in tap water samples from select sites across the nation. The findings are based on a USGS study of samples taken between 2016 and 2021 from private and public supplies at 716 locations. The map does not represent the only locations in the U.S. with PFAS.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has issued the first-ever nationwide standards that create enforceable limits on per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances in drinking water.

Per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances, commonly referred to as PFAS, have been used since the 1940s to make products waterproof or stain proof, and found in a variety of things like cosmetics, adhesives, and even firefighting foam. Even in low doses they can cause cancer, birth complications and liver damage.

Greg Olsen is the head of DEQ’s Public Water Supply division. He says with the federal rules in place, city and county public water systems now have three years to sample their water and report it to the state.

"They'll have two years after that to come up with a solution, how they're going to treat their water or if they're going to find a new source," Olsen says.

The agency has funding communities can apply for to address contaminants in water supplies.

Montana does not have its own state regulations on the chemicals. All PFAS sampling conducted in the state to date has been done voluntarily by city water systems.

In March, the City of Kalispell found unsafe levels of PFAS in 2 of its 11 wells. Kalispell is working with DEQ to find new water sources to replace the contaminated ones.

States will have five years to carry out public water testing and PFAS mitigation efforts to comply with the new federal rules.
Ellis Juhlin
Ellis Juhlin is MTPR's Rocky Mountain Front reporter. Ellis previously worked as a science reporter at Utah Public Radio and a reporter at Yellowstone Public Radio. She has a Master's Degree in Ecology from Utah State University. She's an average birder and wants you to keep your cat indoors. She has two dogs, one of which is afraid of birds.

