Montana property owners can expect adjusted tax bills this week

Montana Public Radio | By John Hooks
Published April 3, 2024 at 11:08 AM MDT
Gov. Greg Gianforte convened this first meeting of his Property Tax Task Force at the state Capitol, Feb. 14, 2024.
Shaylee Ragar
Gov. Greg Gianforte convened this first meeting of his Property Tax Task Force at the state Capitol, Feb. 14, 2024.

In the coming days, property owners in nearly all Montana counties will find increased property-tax bills in their mailboxes. Local governments were forced to send the adjusted bills after losing a dispute with state officials.

Over the last year, local governments, the state and the Supreme Court have weighed tax collections as property values around the state have spiked.

Addressing the dispute Friday, Butte-Silver Bow Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher said it was time to move on.

“We need to figure out property tax reform and we’ve got to quit pointing fingers and we need to work together on this,” Gallagher said.

When property tax bills first went out last fall, Butte-Silver Bow and 48 other Montana counties decided to collect less than the maximum amount stipulated by the state. The local governments said they were trying to ease the burden on residents after property appraisals created higher tax bills for many Montana homeowners.

But after the state sued, the Montana Supreme Court in November ordered counties to go back and collect the full amount, saying only the state Department of Revenue had the authority to determine how much tax was collected.

Shyra Scott, director of the Missoula County treasurer's office, said residential property taxpayers across the state could expect to see a bill increase of about $25 for every $100,000 of property value.

Gov. Greg Gianforte has echoed calls for long term property tax reform and convened a task force last month to recommend changes for the 2025 legislative session.

John Hooks
John joined the Montana Public Radio team in August 2022. Born and raised in Helena, he graduated from the University of Montana’s School of Media Arts and created the Montana history podcast Land Grab. John can be contacted at john.hooks@umt.edu
