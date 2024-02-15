© 2024 MTPR
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Governor convenes task force to address rising property taxes

Montana Public Radio | By Shaylee Ragar
Published February 15, 2024 at 7:07 AM MST
Gov. Greg Gianforte convened this first meeting of his Property Tax Task Force at the state Capitol, Feb. 14, 2024.
Shaylee Ragar
A task force directed to curb rising property taxes in Montana met for the first time Wednesday.

The group of state lawmakers, local leaders and policy experts gathered in the Capitol to start their work. Gov. Greg Gianforte asked that their future proposals include ways to slow the property tax growth rate, encourage public participation in setting property taxes, ensure that low or fixed income residents don’t lose their homes and adequately fund public schools through property tax revenues.

“And we must do all of this without imposing a statewide sales tax. Period,” Gianforte said.

The group then spent an hour and a half discussing the issues they want to tackle. That includes the property value reappraisal process, how to tax tourists and e-commerce, how local government spending impacts property taxes and broad changes in the economy.

The group will be broken down into three subcommittees focused on education, local government and tax fairness and equity. Gianforte says he wants tax reforms he can propose at the next legislative session.
Shaylee Ragar
Shaylee covers state government and politics for Montana Public Radio. Please share tips, questions and concerns at 406-539-1677 or shaylee.ragar@mso.umt.edu.  
