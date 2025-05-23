Montana House Reps. vote in favor of Trump's sweeping tax and spending bill

Montana’s Congressmen Ryan Zinke and Troy Downing helped advance Trump’s “ One Big Beautiful Bill Act ” by one vote after it was debated through the night.

If it passes in its current form, the bill would extend Trump’s 2017 income tax cuts, add work requirements for Medicaid recipients, put $46 billion toward the southern border wall and raise the debt ceiling, among other provisions.

Zinke touted a successful effort to remove language that would have put 450,000 acres of federal lands in Utah up for sale. Zinke, who represents western Montana, said selling public lands is a red line. He said otherwise, the bill is a “bold, decisive action Montanans and Americans demanded.”

Downing, eastern Montana’s representative, said he’s also pleased the bill includes a provision to expand Bull Mountains Coal Mine near Roundup. He said Republicans “will not rest until this once-in-a-generation legislation is signed by the President.”

The bill now heads to the upper chamber for consideration.