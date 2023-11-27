© 2023 MTPR
Supreme Court sides with the state in property tax dispute with counties

Montana Public Radio | By John Hooks
Published November 27, 2023 at 7:20 AM MST

The Montana Supreme Court Wednesday ordered counties to collect the full amount of property taxes ordered by the state.

Property appraisals skyrocketed across the state this year. That means higher tax bills for Montana homeowners.

In response, the vast majority of Montana counties said they wouldn’t collect the full tax for public schools.

Both the Montana Association of Counties and the state Department of Revenue petitioned the Supreme Court to rule whether counties could do so. In a unanimous decision, the court sided with the state. Arguing the Department has sole authority to calculate the tax and that counties must collect the full amount.

In a statement, Gov. Gianforte applauded the ruling, saying it brought clarity to the issue. He added that he was committed to bringing long-term property tax reform.

Schools
37 counties say they'll limit some property taxes collected for the state
Thirty-seven counties have locked-in their plans to collect less in property taxes than the state has requested, according to Montana Association of Counties director Eric Bryson.
House and stack of coin on the wood block with TAX text and white arrow show increase of interest rates. planning savings money of coins to buy a home concept for property ladder, mortgage.
Montana counties sue the state over property tax cap
The Gianforte administration says counties must collect the full tax levied by the state to equalize funding for public schools. But county officials say that tax is subject to a cap the state has ignored.
Montana Legislature Senate chambers.
Democrats call for a special legislative session on rising property values
Senate Democrats are asking Montana’s governor to call a special legislative session to address rising property values. It’s not yet clear if rising home values will lead to a hike in property taxes.
John Hooks
John joined the Montana Public Radio team in August 2022. Born and raised in Helena, he graduated from the University of Montana’s School of Media Arts and created the Montana history podcast Land Grab. John can be contacted at john.hooks@umt.edu
See stories by John Hooks
