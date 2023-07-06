© 2023 MTPR
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Democrats call for a special legislative session on rising property values

Montana Public Radio | By Shaylee Ragar
Published July 6, 2023 at 5:31 PM MDT
Montana Legislature Senate chambers.
Nick Mott
/
Montana Public Radio
Montana Legislature Senate chambers.

Senate Democrats are asking Montana’s governor to call a special legislative session to address rising property values. It’s not yet clear if rising home values will lead to a hike in property taxes.

Homeowners across the state are receiving reappraisals of their property values up 30%, 40% or 50%, leaving many worried their taxes will jump, too.

Democratic leaders in the Senate say the state can ensure taxes do not skyrocket by adopting a revenue-neutral property tax rate. They’re asking the governor to call lawmakers back to Helena for one day to do just that.

Democrats say the one-time property tax rebates Republicans passed won’t be enough to offset higher taxes.

However, higher property values, when rising across the board, don’t necessarily result in an equal increase in taxes. Ultimately, local governments get the final say in what those rates are.

In a statement, the governor’s spokesperson Kaitlin Price criticized Democrats for voting against the tax rebates passed by Republicans and said a special session would be a waste of resources.

The Montana Department of Revenue will hold public town halls across the state in the coming weeks to talk about property appraisals and rising values. More information can be found at mtrevenue.gov.

This hypothetical shows how property taxes can spread the cost of running a (very small) school district between the five properties in the district's tax base.
Property taxes, explained — with pictures
Property taxes are the primary way Montanans pay for local government services, including schools, law enforcement and fire departments. Here's how property taxes are calculated.

