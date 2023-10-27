© 2023 MTPR
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Montana counties sue the state over property tax cap

Montana Public Radio | By Shaylee Ragar
Published October 27, 2023 at 3:40 PM MDT
House and stack of coin on the wood block with TAX text and white arrow show increase of interest rates. planning savings money of coins to buy a home concept for property ladder, mortgage.
Wipada Wipawin/Getty Images/iStockphoto
/
iStockphoto
Property tax graphic.

Montana counties are suing the state Department of Revenue as part of the ongoing saga over this year’s property taxes.

The Gianforte administration says counties must collect the full tax levied by the state to equalize funding for public schools. But county officials say that tax is subject to a cap the state has ignored. The majority of counties have made plans to buck the state’s demands and collect less.

That prompted lawsuits from state education advocates and the Montana Department of Revenue, asking a district court and the state Supreme Court to weigh-in on the dispute.

Now, the Montana Association of Counties has filed its own challenge in the state’s high court, asking that the cap be enforced. County officials say they want to protect Montana taxpayers from higher property taxes. State property values have skyrocketed across the state. They say the debacle will have no impact on funding for public schools as their budgets are already set.

The association had previously requested a legal analysis from Attorney General Austin Knudsen on the matter, but he declined to provide one.

Montana News Montana PoliticstaxesMontana Association of Counties
Shaylee Ragar
Shaylee covers state government and politics for Montana Public Radio. Please share tips, questions and concerns at 406-539-1677 or shaylee.ragar@mso.umt.edu.  
