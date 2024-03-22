FWP says delisting should take priority over reintroduction in the Bitterroot

Federal officials have closed public comment on plans for how the government should restore grizzly bears to the Bitterroot Ecosystem. State wildlife officials are urging against trapping and relocating bears from other parts of Montana.

Montana wildlife officials are pushing for grizzlies in ecosystems around Glacier and Yellowstone National Parks to be removed from the endangered species list.

In Montana Fish Wildlife and Park’s (FWP) comments on the Bitterroot restoration, the department made it clear the state believes federal officials should prioritize delisting those grizzlies before turning attention to the Bitterroot.

FWP spokesman Greg Lemon spoke on the matter.

“It would provide some assurance to Montanans in general that we can live with bears, deal with conflict when it happens, avoid conflict the best we can and still have solutions,” Lemon said.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service was ordered by a federal district court in Montana last spring to develop a new plan for reintroduction in the Bitterroot.

Grizzlies around Montana’s national parks have surpassed population recovery goals set by the federal government.

If grizzlies are delisted, Montana officials would take on more management of the species in the state.