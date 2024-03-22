© 2024 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
We're working to fix a technical issue causing problems with our broadcasts. We'll have it resolved as soon as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Environment
Montana news about the environment, natural resources, wildlife, climate change and more.

FWP says delisting should take priority over reintroduction in the Bitterroot

Montana Public Radio | By John Hooks
Published March 22, 2024 at 9:17 PM MDT
A Jan. 2024 Map of the Bitterroot Grizzly Bear Recovery Zone
USFWS
A Jan. 2024 Map of the Bitterroot Grizzly Bear Recovery Zone

Federal officials have closed public comment on plans for how the government should restore grizzly bears to the Bitterroot Ecosystem. State wildlife officials are urging against trapping and relocating bears from other parts of Montana.

Montana wildlife officials are pushing for grizzlies in ecosystems around Glacier and Yellowstone National Parks to be removed from the endangered species list.

In Montana Fish Wildlife and Park’s (FWP) comments on the Bitterroot restoration, the department made it clear the state believes federal officials should prioritize delisting those grizzlies before turning attention to the Bitterroot.

FWP spokesman Greg Lemon spoke on the matter.

“It would provide some assurance to Montanans in general that we can live with bears, deal with conflict when it happens, avoid conflict the best we can and still have solutions,” Lemon said.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service was ordered by a federal district court in Montana last spring to develop a new plan for reintroduction in the Bitterroot.

Grizzlies around Montana’s national parks have surpassed population recovery goals set by the federal government.

If grizzlies are delisted, Montana officials would take on more management of the species in the state.

Load More
Grizzly bear historic and current range.
Timeline: A History Of Grizzly Bear Recovery In The Lower 48 States
At their peak, grizzly bears numbered more than 50,000 in the Lower 48. They roamed from the West Coast to the Great Plains, from northern Alaska to…
Tags
Montana News Bitterroot EcosystemGlacier National ParkYellowstone National ParkMontana Fish, Wildlife & ParksGreg LemonU.S. Fish and Wildlife ServiceEnvironmentgrizzly bears
John Hooks
John joined the Montana Public Radio team in August 2022. Born and raised in Helena, he graduated from the University of Montana’s School of Media Arts and created the Montana history podcast Land Grab. John can be contacted at john.hooks@umt.edu
See stories by John Hooks
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information