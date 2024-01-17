State health workers will get raises as officials work to overcome hiring woes
Workers in state-run medical facilities will soon get a raise. This comes as the state struggles to hire permanent medical workers, but state health officials have a plan to recruit and retain more staff.
The state is projected to spend nearly $55 million this year on contract staffing. Almost all of that spending stems from the Montana State Hospital.
The state will give nurses, psychiatric technicians, direct support staff and other positions a $7,500 one-time bonus. The state is offering the same bonus to new staff who stay on the job for a year.
Staff will also receive raises ranging from $1.75 to $4 an hour, depending on the position.
But not everyone thinks it’s the right move.
David Carlson with Disability Rights Montana (DRM) said that money could be better invested elsewhere.
“Invest that same amount of money in providing good community-based services with around the clock support. In a community-based setting, it will be cheaper, more effective and gets people out of a place the feds have said is too dangerous for them to be a part of,” Carlson said.
The state hospital lost federal funding in 2022 due to patient deaths and injuries. DRM has the right to inspect the state hospital. Carlson said the conditions that led to those incidents remain.
State Health Department Director Charlie Brereton said his office plans to apply for recertification of the state hospital with the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) by the end of the year.
