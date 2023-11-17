Lawsuit claims fire near Paradise was started by a railcar

Nearly two dozen property owners near Paradise filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court alleging the River Road East Fire was started by a railcar. The fire burned a little over 17,000 acres near Paradise and destroyed around 15 homes in August.

Plaintiffs allege that BNSF Railway and Montana Rail Link may be liable for the fire. They argue that witnesses and a fire expert believe that fire was started near the tracks because of deferred maintenance. They say that many maintenance issues can throw sparks into nearby vegetation.

It’s unclear which railway could be held liable. Montana Rail Link maintains the tracks, while BNSF utilizes them for railcars.

Neither rail company responded to a request for comment by deadline.