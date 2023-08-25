© 2023 MTPR
Montana News
Montana Public Radio wildfire news
Montana Wildfire News
Wildfire, fire management and air quality news for western Montana and the Northern Rockies.

River Road East fire is far from contained and has burned dozens of buildings

Montana Public Radio | By Edward F. O'Brien
Published August 25, 2023 at 5:17 PM MDT
A map detailing the River Road East Fire as of Aug. 25, 2023 from the Northern Rockies Incident Management Team. Officials say the fire is far from contained, and burned dozens of home late last week.
Northern Rockies Incident Management Team
/
Inciweb
A map detailing the River Road East Fire as of Aug. 25, 2023 from the Northern Rockies Incident Management Team. Officials say the fire is far from contained, and burned dozens of home late last week.

A destructive wildfire burned dozens of buildings late last week near the western Montana community of Paradise.

Fire officials said firefighters’ hard work, combined with recent cool, wet weather have temporarily tamped down the fire’s activity, but the incident is a long way from full containment.

Sanders County Sheriff Shawn Fielders told residents at a public meeting Thursday that preliminary numbers show the River Road East fire burned at least 55 structures last weekend.

“That’s everything from an outbuilding to a house and 15 of those were primary residences. It’s a lot, but it could have been far, far worse,” Fielders said.

The cause is unknown, but according to a Friday update it’s burned over 17,000 acres with 7% containment reported.

More highly visible smoke columns are likely as the fire reaches unburned fuels over the coming weeks and months.

Forecasters predict an overall hot and dry autumn. Fire experts caution Montanans against being lulled into a false sense of security that fire season is almost over.

Edward F. O'Brien
O’Brien first landed at Montana Public Radio three decades ago as a news intern while attending the University of Montana School of Journalism. His first career job out of school was covering the 1995 Montana Legislature. When the session wrapped up, O’Brien was fortunate enough to land a full-time position at the station as a general assignment reporter. Feel free to drop him a line at edward.obrien@umt.edu.
