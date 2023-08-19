Sheriff updates evacuation information Saturday as East River Road Fire grows

The Sanders County Sheriff's Office issued new evacuation information Saturday afternoon for residents and visitors near the River Road East Fire burning about 12,000 acres near the town of Paradise.

- The Town of Paradise has been changed to pre-evacuation status.

- McLaughlin Creek Road is closed and on evacuation Status.

- Henry Creek is on pre-evacuation.

Quinns and Camp Big Horn are on pre-evacuation.

Montana Red Cross is opening a shelter at Church on the Move, 300 Clayton St., in Plains.