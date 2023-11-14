Superfund concerns and ire over Israel-Hamas mark Tester town hall
U.S. Sen. Jon Tester held a town hall in Butte Friday and was met with a mix of gratitude for his work in Congress and outrage over his stance on the Israel-Hamas war.
After acknowledging Veterans Day, Tester opened the floor.
“You can ask me anything you want to ask,” Tester said.
The first question, and several more, were about Butte’s Superfund cleanup. Residents are concerned about the federal Environmental Protection Agency’s plan for Silver Bow Creek, and a lack of transparency from agency officials.
Tester agreed.
“I don’t know that I’m going to be able to get the EPA administrator out here, but if he gets out here, he’s coming to Butte," Tester said.
The conversation quickly turned to the Middle East. Tester says Israel has the right to protect itself in response to the Oct. 7 Hamas attack. He supports daily four-hour pauses on military operations to allow for civilian evacuations and aid.
One attendee asked Tester why he won’t support a full ceasefire as the death toll in Gaza has surpassed 10,000.
“The truth is, it’s a horrible situation," Tester said. "There are no good answers here. And it’s not a good sight, what's going on in Gaza right now. It wasn’t a good sight on October 7”
Hamas killed 1,400 Israelis and kidnapped 240 in its attack. More than 300 Israeli soldiers have died since the war began.
Despite further criticism of his stance, Tester, chair of the Defense Appropriations Subcommittee, maintained that Hamas is not only a threat to Israel, but to the U.S.
After the last question, Missoulian Drew Mozzer, a member of Montanans in Solidarity with Palestine, stood with two others and chastised the senator.
“You have genocide on your hands. We have voted for you. We have made calls for you. We’ve elected you, Senator Tester … [trails off]”
The group carried a stack of more than 800 signatures asking Tester to support a ceasefire.
Other members of the crowd tried to drown them out with words of support for Montana’s senior senator.
U.S. Sen. Jon Tester is defending a recent vote to protect gun ownership rights for veterans and other votes in line with Republicans.
A citizen-driven resolution that would have set Butte’s policy for ongoing Superfund cleanup is dead. The resolution was defeated after the county attorney made significant changes.
Superfund officials in Butte want to use the famous Berkeley Pit as a waste dump. The idea comes as the EPA has ordered an investigation into contaminated seepage at another waste dump.
2023 has been a contentious year for the Superfund cleanup in Butte. Locals have accused the EPA of failing to take their concerns seriously. One artist is trying to expand the conversation through an installation aimed at residents not involved in the official process.
Community members in Butte are skeptical of a plan from federal environmental regulators to clean up Silver Bow Creek while leaving some contaminated dirt in place.