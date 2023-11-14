© 2023 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Superfund concerns and ire over Israel-Hamas mark Tester town hall

Montana Public Radio | By Shaylee Ragar
Published November 14, 2023 at 6:50 PM MST
U.S. Sen. Jon Tester speaks during a town-hall meeting in Butte, MT on Nov. 10, 2023.
Shaylee Ragar
U.S. Sen. Jon Tester speaks during a town-hall meeting in Butte, MT on Nov. 10, 2023.

U.S. Sen. Jon Tester held a town hall in Butte Friday and was met with a mix of gratitude for his work in Congress and outrage over his stance on the Israel-Hamas war.

After acknowledging Veterans Day, Tester opened the floor.

“You can ask me anything you want to ask,” Tester said.

The first question, and several more, were about Butte’s Superfund cleanup. Residents are concerned about the federal Environmental Protection Agency’s plan for Silver Bow Creek, and a lack of transparency from agency officials.

Tester agreed.

“I don’t know that I’m going to be able to get the EPA administrator out here, but if he gets out here, he’s coming to Butte," Tester said.

The conversation quickly turned to the Middle East. Tester says Israel has the right to protect itself in response to the Oct. 7 Hamas attack. He supports daily four-hour pauses on military operations to allow for civilian evacuations and aid.

One attendee asked Tester why he won’t support a full ceasefire as the death toll in Gaza has surpassed 10,000.

“The truth is, it’s a horrible situation," Tester said. "There are no good answers here. And it’s not a good sight, what's going on in Gaza right now. It wasn’t a good sight on October 7”

Hamas killed 1,400 Israelis and kidnapped 240 in its attack. More than 300 Israeli soldiers have died since the war began.

Despite further criticism of his stance, Tester, chair of the Defense Appropriations Subcommittee, maintained that Hamas is not only a threat to Israel, but to the U.S.

After the last question, Missoulian Drew Mozzer, a member of Montanans in Solidarity with Palestine, stood with two others and chastised the senator.

“You have genocide on your hands. We have voted for you. We have made calls for you. We’ve elected you, Senator Tester … [trails off]”

The group carried a stack of more than 800 signatures asking Tester to support a ceasefire.

Other members of the crowd tried to drown them out with words of support for Montana’s senior senator.

Load More
Campaign Beat
Campaign Beat is Montana Public Radio's weekly political analysis program. It's hosted by Sally Mauk and features Lee Newspapers State News Bureau Chief Holly Michels and Rob Saldin of the University of Montana’s Mansfield Center and Political Science Department.
Tags
Montana News Montana PoliticsJon TesterEnvironmental Protection AgencyButte MontanaSilver Bow CreekSuperfundDrew MozzerMontanans in Solidarity with Palestine
Shaylee Ragar
Shaylee covers state government and politics for Montana Public Radio. Please share tips, questions and concerns at 406-539-1677 or shaylee.ragar@mso.umt.edu.  
See stories by Shaylee Ragar
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information