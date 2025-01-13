© 2025 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

$20 million EPA grant will fund a new community center in Butte

Montana Public Radio | By John Hooks
Published January 13, 2025 at 7:40 AM MST
A rendering of a possible design for the Butte Community Resilience Hub. The multi-purpose center will have space for fitness and recreation, community events, and serve as a shelter during wildfire and extreme weather.
Water and Environmental Technologies
A rendering of a possible design for the Butte Community Resilience Hub. The multi-purpose center will have space for fitness and recreation, community events, and serve as a shelter during wildfire and extreme weather.

A new community center is planned for Butte. The Butte Community Resilience Hub will be a multi-purpose facility, providing space for fitness and recreation, community events, and as a shelter during wildfire and extreme weather.

J.P. Gallagher is the chief executive of Butte-Silver Bow. He says the project fills gaps in Butte’s civic infrastructure.

"We needed some place that people could go to that allowed them to have a place of gathering in the community, and Butte was lacking that."

J.P. Gallagher, chief executive of Butte-Silver Bow, speaks at a Jan 10, 2025 vent announcing Butte’s award of an EPA Community Change grant. The $20 million grant will fund construction of a new community center.
John Hooks
J.P. Gallagher, chief executive of Butte-Silver Bow, speaks at a Jan 10, 2025 vent announcing Butte’s award of an EPA Community Change grant. The $20 million grant will fund construction of a new community center.

The $20 million grant for the project comes from an EPA program funded by the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act to support economically disadvantaged communities dealing with climate change and extreme weather.

The Butte Hub will be constructed on reclaimed land in the Parrot Tailings area – part of the town’s sprawling Superfund complex.

Butte is not required to match funds for the project. Officials said the terms of the grant give the community three years to construct the project.
Tags
Montana News Butte MontanaJ.P. GallagherButte Community Resilience Hub
John Hooks
John joined the Montana Public Radio team in August 2022. Born and raised in Helena, he graduated from the University of Montana’s School of Media Arts and created the Montana history podcast Land Grab. John can be contacted at john.hooks@umt.edu
See stories by John Hooks
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information