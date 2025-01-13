$20 million EPA grant will fund a new community center in Butte

A new community center is planned for Butte. The Butte Community Resilience Hub will be a multi-purpose facility, providing space for fitness and recreation, community events, and as a shelter during wildfire and extreme weather.

J.P. Gallagher is the chief executive of Butte-Silver Bow. He says the project fills gaps in Butte’s civic infrastructure.

"We needed some place that people could go to that allowed them to have a place of gathering in the community, and Butte was lacking that."

John Hooks J.P. Gallagher, chief executive of Butte-Silver Bow, speaks at a Jan 10, 2025 vent announcing Butte’s award of an EPA Community Change grant. The $20 million grant will fund construction of a new community center.

The $20 million grant for the project comes from an EPA program funded by the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act to support economically disadvantaged communities dealing with climate change and extreme weather.

The Butte Hub will be constructed on reclaimed land in the Parrot Tailings area – part of the town’s sprawling Superfund complex.

Butte is not required to match funds for the project. Officials said the terms of the grant give the community three years to construct the project.