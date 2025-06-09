© 2025 MTPR
Butte residents voice concerns over proposed women's prison

Montana Public Radio | By John Hooks
Published June 9, 2025 at 2:57 PM MDT

The Butte-Silver Bow council chambers were fuller than usual Wednesday night. The commission meeting was the first opportunity for residents to record official public comment on the state’s proposal.

Shanna Adams is a co-owner of the Finlen Hotel in Uptown. She echoed concerns from other speakers that a prison would present safety issues and impact Butte’s ability to attract new businesses.

"I do think that this facility may be wanted in another community," Adams said. "I think it’s pretty clear that this is not in line with the direction Butte is going."

Commissioners unanimously voted to send a letter to the state Department of Corrections requesting more clarity over their plans. Department head Brian Gootkin in March told commissioners Butte is one of four communities identified as possible sites for the new prison.

Lawmakers last month allocated $250 million to build the new facility. The State Women’s Prison in Billings is Montana’s only facility for female inmates. It has been continuously overcrowded since 2022, according to lawmakers.

A spokesperson for the Department of Corrections said they are still evaluating options and no decision has been made.
John Hooks
John joined the Montana Public Radio team in August 2022. Born and raised in Helena, he graduated from the University of Montana’s School of Media Arts and created the Montana history podcast Land Grab. John can be contacted at john.hooks@umt.edu
