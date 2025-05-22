Lawmakers approve $250 million for women's prison 

The governor signed a bill last week that allocates $250 million to address overcrowding in Montana’s correctional facilities.

Lawmakers this session allocated the funding for a new women’s prison facility and to study other potential changes to the prison system.

Republican Sen. John Esp carried the legislation in the Senate.

“ What this bill does is it recognizes the fact that we need beds," Esp said. "It sets aside money to try to figure out what the most economical or thoughtful way to go forward with getting beds.”

This investment into women’s facilities comes alongside a separate $150 million investment to the State Prison in Deer Lodge.