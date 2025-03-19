© 2025 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Briefs: Butte manufacturing investment; Big Hole forest project; Interim U.S. Attorney

Montana Public Radio | By John Hooks,
Edward F. O'Brien
Published March 19, 2025 at 7:24 PM MDT

GE announces $2 million investment into Butte manufacturing factory
John Hooks | Montana Public Radio

General Electric is spending $2 million to modernize a manufacturing facility in Butte.

GE’s Aerospace division co-owns Montana Precision Products' 100,000 square foot factory in Butte.

The company says its investment will modernize the factory’s layout so it can expand production of airplane engine components. It’s part of GE’s nationwide plan to spend $1 billion on its domestic manufacturing capacity.

In a statement, Gov. Greg Gianforte welcomed the investment, saying it would help strengthen the workforce of around two dozen Buttians who work at the factory.

BLM opens public comment on Big Hole forest management project
Edward F. O'Brien | Montana Public Radio

The Bureau of Land Management is proposing a plan it says will reduce the wildfire risk and improve forest health on thousands of acres in southwest Montana.

BLM’s Butte Field Office has opened a 14 day public comment period for the Big Hole West Forest Management Project.

It aims to decrease the amount of fuel for wildfires across 6,500 acres in Silver Bow and Deerlodge counties.

A 2021 assessment found some areas have a large amount of extremely flammable dead and down trees due to insect infestations.

Proposed treatments include a combination of timber removal, thinning and prescribed burning.

Comments on the project can be submitted electronically through April 1.

BLM is hosting a public meeting March 26 at the Wise River Ranger District from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Former Montana U.S. Attorney to return to the post
Edward F. O'Brien | Montana Public Radio

A former Montana U.S. Attorney will temporarily return to lead the post until a permanent replacement can be confirmed.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi Monday appointed Kurt Alme to serve as Interim U.S. Attorney for the District of Montana.

Alme replaces Jesse Laslovich, who served as Montana’s chief federal law enforcement officer during the Biden Administration. Laslovich was fired last month. U.S. Attorneys are commonly asked to resign when a new president takes office.

Alme originally served as Montana’s U. S. Attorney from 2017 to 2020.

He will serve as Montana’s interim U. S. Attorney for 120 days or until a Presidential nominee has been confirmed by the Senate.
Tags
Montana News Kurt AlmeButte MontanaMontana Precision ProductsU.S. Bureau of Land Management
John Hooks
John joined the Montana Public Radio team in August 2022. Born and raised in Helena, he graduated from the University of Montana’s School of Media Arts and created the Montana history podcast Land Grab. John can be contacted at john.hooks@umt.edu
See stories by John Hooks
Edward F. O'Brien
Edward O’Brien first landed at Montana Public Radio three decades ago as a news intern while attending the UM School of Journalism. He covers a wide range of stories from around the state.
edward.obrien@umt.edu.  
(406) 243-4065
See stories by Edward F. O'Brien
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information