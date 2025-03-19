Briefs: Butte manufacturing investment; Big Hole forest project; Interim U.S. Attorney

GE announces $2 million investment into Butte manufacturing factory

John Hooks | Montana Public Radio

General Electric is spending $2 million to modernize a manufacturing facility in Butte.

GE’s Aerospace division co-owns Montana Precision Products' 100,000 square foot factory in Butte.

The company says its investment will modernize the factory’s layout so it can expand production of airplane engine components. It’s part of GE’s nationwide plan to spend $1 billion on its domestic manufacturing capacity.

In a statement, Gov. Greg Gianforte welcomed the investment, saying it would help strengthen the workforce of around two dozen Buttians who work at the factory.

BLM opens public comment on Big Hole forest management project

Edward F. O'Brien | Montana Public Radio

The Bureau of Land Management is proposing a plan it says will reduce the wildfire risk and improve forest health on thousands of acres in southwest Montana.

BLM’s Butte Field Office has opened a 14 day public comment period for the Big Hole West Forest Management Project.

It aims to decrease the amount of fuel for wildfires across 6,500 acres in Silver Bow and Deerlodge counties.

A 2021 assessment found some areas have a large amount of extremely flammable dead and down trees due to insect infestations.

Proposed treatments include a combination of timber removal, thinning and prescribed burning.

Comments on the project can be submitted electronically through April 1.

BLM is hosting a public meeting March 26 at the Wise River Ranger District from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Former Montana U.S. Attorney to return to the post

Edward F. O'Brien | Montana Public Radio

A former Montana U.S. Attorney will temporarily return to lead the post until a permanent replacement can be confirmed.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi Monday appointed Kurt Alme to serve as Interim U.S. Attorney for the District of Montana.

Alme replaces Jesse Laslovich, who served as Montana’s chief federal law enforcement officer during the Biden Administration. Laslovich was fired last month. U.S. Attorneys are commonly asked to resign when a new president takes office.

Alme originally served as Montana’s U. S. Attorney from 2017 to 2020.

He will serve as Montana’s interim U. S. Attorney for 120 days or until a Presidential nominee has been confirmed by the Senate.