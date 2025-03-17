© 2025 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Iconic Butte landmark returns in all its splendor

Montana Public Radio | By John Hooks
Published March 17, 2025 at 5:36 PM MDT
A crowd in Butte, MT gathers beneath the M&M’s neon sign at the March 16, 2025 relighting ceremony. The bar’s original location burned down in 2021, the sign was the only part that survived the fire.
John Hooks
A crowd in Butte, MT gathers beneath the M&M’s neon sign at the March 16, 2025 relighting ceremony. The bar’s original location burned down in 2021, the sign was the only part that survived the fire.

Over 100 people gathered outside of the M&M in Uptown Butte Sunday, nearly four years after the historic bar’s original location was lost in a fire. Father Patrick Beretta, leader of Butte’s Catholic Parishes, addressed the impact the fire had on the community.

“If you want to understand how much devotion there is for this iconic tavern, I saw more sadness in Butte the night the M&M burned than in Paris the night the cathedral burned."

The 20-foot-tall neon sign was the only part of the original building saved from the fire. The M&M reopened at a new location next door in 2023, but it took another two years to clean, repair, and hang the sign.

The sign at the M&M bar in Butte, MT. The bar’s original location burned down in 2021, the sign was the only part that survived the fire. It was lit up again on March 16, 2025 after being cleaned and repaired.
John Hooks
The sign at the M&M bar in Butte, MT. The bar’s original location burned down in 2021, the sign was the only part that survived the fire. It was lit up again on March 16, 2025 after being cleaned and repaired.

M&M owner Selina Pankovich led the crowd in a countdown that initially fizzled out.

After a short delay, the circuit flipped and the sign turned on for the first time since the fire.

In his benediction, Father Beretta offered a prayer that the M&M would continue to be a beacon for the Butte community, as it has since 1890.

“And we ask that you keep it burning brightly, so that the M&M can continue to thrive as a place of joy, a place of peace, a place of gathering, and a place of encounter.”

Richest Hill
If you don’t know Butte Montana, you might have heard it’s one of the biggest toxic messes in the country. But now the “Mining City” is on the verge of sealing a deal that could clean it up once and for all. So how did we get here? What comes after Superfund? And who gets to decide?
Tags
Montana News Patrick BerettaSelina PankovichButte MontanaM&M Bar
John Hooks
John joined the Montana Public Radio team in August 2022. Born and raised in Helena, he graduated from the University of Montana’s School of Media Arts and created the Montana history podcast Land Grab. John can be contacted at john.hooks@umt.edu
See stories by John Hooks
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information