Grizzly bears seen in the Pryor Mountains for the first time since the 1800s

Montana Public Radio | By Ellis Juhlin
Published July 11, 2023 at 5:36 PM MDT
Closeup of a grizzly bear
iStock
Grizzly bear

An area in southeastern Montana, where grizzly bears haven’t been seen since the 1800s, had a grizzly sighting this week.

The bear was seen in the Pryor Mountains south of Billings, and confirmed by Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) biologists.

Chrissy Webb with FWP said even though there are already black bears in the area, people that live or recreate should be bear aware.

A sign in a national forest from the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee explains how to secure attractants from wildlife by keeping a clean camp and hanging food, garbage and toiletries at least 10 feet up and four feet from any vertical support. Food and attractants can also be stored in hard-sided vehicles or bear-resistant containers.
Josh Burnham
/
A sign in a national forest explains how to secure attractants from wildlife near camp.

“We just recommend talking loudly. You can shout, you can sing aloud. You kind of sound like a crazy person, but those are really good methods to alert bears that you're around,” Webb said.

This is the first confirmed sighting of a grizzly in this mountain range. The nearest established grizzly population is in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem.

FWP is also advising landowners in the area to store garbage in bear-resistant containers and secure attractants. Both species of bear are opportunistic eaters that will get into whatever is available.

In the 2023 session, lawmakers passed several bills to guide statewide management of bears upon federal delisting. FWP is currently working to update the state’s grizzly management plan.

Grizzly bear historic and current range.
Montana News Pryor Mountains Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks Chrissy Webb Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem grizzly bears Environment wildlife
Ellis Juhlin
Ellis Juhlin is MTPR's Rocky Mountain Front reporter. Ellis previously worked as a science reporter at Utah Public Radio and a reporter at Yellowstone Public Radio. She has a Master's Degree in Ecology from Utah State University. She's an average birder and wants you to keep your cat indoors. She has two dogs, one of which is afraid of birds.

