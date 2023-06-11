© 2023 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Montana News
Environment
Montana news about the environment, natural resources, wildlife, climate change and more.

Officials set post-delisting rules for killing grizzlies, seek to cut lion numbers

Montana Public Radio | By Ellis Juhlin
Published June 11, 2023 at 1:12 AM MDT
Grizzly bear.
(PD)
/

Montana’s Fish and Wildlife Commissioners voted Thursday on several carnivore policies, including implementing rule changes in preparation for the delisting of grizzly bears and setting higher mountain lion quotas to reduce the population.

The commission voted unanimously to implement changes from a new law that would allow landowners to shoot “threatening” grizzly bears. The rules won’t go into effect unless grizzly bears are federally delisted under the Endangered Species Act.

Republican Representative Ross Fitzgerald, who chaired the House Fish, Wildlife & Parks Committee this past legislative session, spoke in support of the changes.

“We had worked very closely with the department to make sure we smoothed the highway to make the process to start to address grizzly bear management,” Fitzgerald said.

Opponents of the law have criticized how it defines threatening behavior from a grizzly and for authorizing landowners to shoot threatening bears on public as well as private land.

Commissioners also voted unanimously to increase mountain lion hunting quotas, which they said was needed to address declines in ungulate species like mule deer and bighorn sheep.

The quota increases vary across the state ranging from a 10-40% reduction of the mountain lion population.

In hunting districts with below average ungulate numbers, quotas were increased to allow for a 40% reduction of mountain lions. In other areas, like management units throughout west-central Montana, quotas were set to facilitate a 20% reduction of the lion population.

Fish, Wildlife & Parks has stated in reports that predation is not usually the only factor that can cause these declines, but reducing predator numbers may help prey species recover.

Opponents, like hunter Joe Beeboud of Whitehall, said the commission needs to look at more than predators to understand drops in ungulate numbers.

I think we’ve been doing the right things with our quota meetings and I don’t see a reason for a drastic increase until a study’s been completed,” Beeboud said.

The commission will meet again in August to approve other management policies, including potentially changing mountain lion quota breakdowns between males and females.

The Yellowstone grizzly bear was officially removed from the endangered species list on Monday, July 31.
Montana News
Timeline: A History Of Grizzly Bear Recovery In The Lower 48 States
At their peak, grizzly bears numbered more than 50,000 in the Lower 48. They roamed from the West Coast to the Great Plains, from northern Alaska to…

Tags
Montana News Environmentgrizzly bearsmountain lionsMontana Fish and Wildlife CommissionEndangered Species ActRoss FitzgeraldMontana Fish, Wildlife & ParksMontana House Fish, Wildlife & Parks CommitteeJoe Beeboud
Ellis Juhlin
Ellis Juhlin is MTPR's Rocky Mountain Front reporter. Ellis previously worked as a science reporter at Utah Public Radio and a reporter at Yellowstone Public Radio. She has a Master's Degree in Ecology from Utah State University. She's an average birder and wants you to keep your cat indoors. She has two dogs, one of which is afraid of birds.
See stories by Ellis Juhlin
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information