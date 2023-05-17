© 2023 MTPR
Secretary of State appeals court ruling on voting laws

Montana Public Radio | By Shaylee Ragar
Published May 17, 2023 at 11:10 AM MDT
A voter drops off mail-in ballots at the Yellowstone County Court House June 2, 2020.
Nicky Ouellet
/
Yellowstone Public Radio

The Montana Secretary of State is moving forward with an appeal to the state’s high court, asking that four voting laws passed in 2021 be allowed to stand.

The laws – which eliminate same day voter registration, restrict acceptable types of voter ID, restrict who can get an absentee ballot and regulate ballot collection efforts – were struck down last year in Yellowstone County District Court as unconstitutionally burdensome for voters.

The Secretary of State’s office argues in its appeal to the Montana Supreme Court that the district court erred in its decision and that bills fall within the Legislature's authority as the sole regulator of elections in the state.

The Montana Democratic Party, Western Native Voice and Montana Youth Action originally sued over the laws, and will now file a response to the appeal.

Shaylee Ragar
Shaylee covers state government and politics for Montana Public Radio. Please share tips, questions and concerns at 406-539-1677 or shaylee.ragar@mso.umt.edu.  
See stories by Shaylee Ragar
