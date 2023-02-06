Montana's snowpack decreased after a dry January

Montana’s snowpack decreased statewide following January’s relatively dry conditions.

According to the U.S. Agriculture Department’s Natural Resources Conservation Service in Bozeman, three months of ample precipitation across much of Montana ground to a halt last month.

Snowpack percentages are near to above normal east of the Continental Divide, except for the Rocky Mountain Front which is currently about 80 to 90-percent of normal.

NRCS Water Supply Specialist Eric Larson says snowpack is still in generally good condition across most locations and there are still several months left to recover from any snowpack deficits.