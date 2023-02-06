© 2023 MTPR
Montana News

Montana's snowpack decreased after a dry January

Montana Public Radio | By Edward F. O'Brien
Published February 6, 2023 at 6:01 PM MST
Snowpack percentages are near to above normal east of the Continental Divide, except for the Rocky Mountain Front which is currently about 80 to 90-percent of normal.

Montana’s snowpack decreased statewide following January’s relatively dry conditions.

According to the U.S. Agriculture Department’s Natural Resources Conservation Service in Bozeman, three months of ample precipitation across much of Montana ground to a halt last month.

Snowpack percentages are near to above normal east of the Continental Divide, except for the Rocky Mountain Front which is currently about 80 to 90-percent of normal.

NRCS Water Supply Specialist Eric Larson says snowpack is still in generally good condition across most locations and there are still several months left to recover from any snowpack deficits.

NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center indicates near-to-below normal temperatures and near-to-above normal precipitation is likely over the next couple weeks across Montana.

Edward F. O'Brien
O’Brien first landed at Montana Public Radio three decades ago as a news intern while attending the University of Montana School of Journalism. His first career job out of school was covering the 1995 Montana Legislature. When the session wrapped up, O’Brien was fortunate enough to land a full-time position at the station as a general assignment reporter. Feel free to drop him a line at edward.obrien@umt.edu.
