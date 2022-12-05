Neo-Nazi website founder who targeted Flathead Valley residents allowed back on Twitter

The publisher of a neo-Nazi website that called on his followers to harass the Jewish community in the Flathead Valley has been allowed back on Twitter, after being banned for nearly a decade.

Andrew Anglin was banned from Twitter in 2013 for violating its community standards. Anglin is the publisher of a neo-Nazi website known for its racist and antisemitic content. It appears that Anglin’s account was restored with a number of others in recent weeks, but it’s unclear why his account was specifically reinstated.

Politico reported late last month that Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk changed Twitter’s policy so that only, “accounts that are pushing spam or breaking the law will remain banned.”

Cherilyn Devries with the Montana Human Rights Network says Anglin’s apparent return to Twitter is concerning.

“We know that the bench warrant that was recently decided against him isn’t for ideas or words,” Devries said. “It’s for harmful actions he’s taken and we know the damage that he’s done in this state and elsewhere.”