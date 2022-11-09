Judge issues arrest warrant for neo-Nazi website founder

A federal judge Wednesday issued an arrest warrant for founder of a neo-Nazi website that told his followers to harass a Jewish Whitefish realtor and was later ordered to pay $14 million in restitution.

Founder of the prominent neo-Nazi website, the Daily Stormer, Andrew Anglin in 2016 called for a “troll storm” against Jewish realtor and Whitefish resident Tanya Gersh over a perceived slight against a prominent white supremacist’s family. According to court filings, death threats ensued and a federal court later ordered Anglin to pay millions to Gersh, but Anglin never paid or responded in court.

A federal judge in Missoula found Anglin in civil contempt and issued a warrant for his arrest. Anglin’s whereabouts are unknown.

