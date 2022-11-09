© 2022 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Montana News

Judge issues arrest warrant for neo-Nazi website founder

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published November 9, 2022 at 7:18 PM MST

A federal judge Wednesday issued an arrest warrant for founder of a neo-Nazi website that told his followers to harass a Jewish Whitefish realtor and was later ordered to pay $14 million in restitution.

Founder of the prominent neo-Nazi website, the Daily Stormer, Andrew Anglin in 2016 called for a “troll storm” against Jewish realtor and Whitefish resident Tanya Gersh over a perceived slight against a prominent white supremacist’s family. According to court filings, death threats ensued and a federal court later ordered Anglin to pay millions to Gersh, but Anglin never paid or responded in court.

A federal judge in Missoula found Anglin in civil contempt and issued a warrant for his arrest. Anglin’s whereabouts are unknown.

MTPR did not receive comment from Gersh’s lawyers by deadline and could not reach Anglin for comment.

WNYC recently aired an episode called, "Face The Racist Nation," which takes a deep dive into what the news media often get wrong about white supremacists, and what those errors expose about the broader challenge of confronting racism in America.
Covering Modern White Supremacy: A Conversation With Jesse Brenneman
On a recent episode of WNYC’s show On The Media, Producer Jesse Brenneman, in partnership with The Guardian, looked at how journalists often struggle and…

Tags
Montana News Whitefish MontanaAndrew AnglinDaily StormerTanya Gersh
Aaron Bolton
Aaron Bolton is Montana Public Radio's Flathead Valley reporter.
See stories by Aaron Bolton