Virtuoso Cellist Nathan Chan Live From Studio B

Published November 18, 2025 at 6:42 PM MST

Virtuoso Cellist Nathan Chan joined Missoula Symphony Conductor Julia Tai for an intimate interview and performance at Montana Public Radio on October 31, 2025, hosted by MTPR's Michael Marsolek.

