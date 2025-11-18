Virtuoso Cellist Nathan Chan Live From Studio B
Virtuoso Cellist Nathan Chan joined Missoula Symphony Conductor Julia Tai for an intimate interview and performance at Montana Public Radio on October 31, 2025, hosted by MTPR's Michael Marsolek.
Helena Symphony’s Stephen Cepeda showcases excerpts from Shostakovich concerto
MTPR’s Studio B was home to a riveting performance from Stephen Cepeda, Helena Symphony’s concertmaster, with accompaniment by University of Montana Piano Professor, Chris Hahn, showcasing excerpts from the symphony’s upcoming concert of Shostakovich’s violin concerto.