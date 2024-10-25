Helena Symphony’s Stephen Cepeda showcases excerpts from Shostakovich concerto

MTPR’s Studio B was home to a riveting performance from Stephen Cepeda, Helena Symphony’s concertmaster, with accompaniment by University of Montana Piano Professor, Chris Hahn.

Showcasing excerpts from the symphony’s upcoming concert of Shostakovich’s violin concerto, the duo had to contend with this demanding work. Rising to the occasion with the virtuosic skill we might expect from these two, the performance was a compelling appetizer for the full work.

Recorded Oct. 21, 2024.

Musicians:

Stephen Cepeda – Violin

Christopher Hahn – Piano

Hosted by Michael Marsolek