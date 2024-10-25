Helena Symphony’s Stephen Cepeda showcases excerpts from Shostakovich concerto
MTPR’s Studio B was home to a riveting performance from Stephen Cepeda, Helena Symphony’s concertmaster, with accompaniment by University of Montana Piano Professor, Chris Hahn.
Showcasing excerpts from the symphony’s upcoming concert of Shostakovich’s violin concerto, the duo had to contend with this demanding work. Rising to the occasion with the virtuosic skill we might expect from these two, the performance was a compelling appetizer for the full work.
Recorded Oct. 21, 2024.
Musicians:
Stephen Cepeda – Violin
Christopher Hahn – Piano
Hosted by Michael Marsolek
-
Missoula Symphony Orchestra visited our studios on September 27, 2024 with guest conductor Nikolas Caoile, along with Jeffrey Biegel, pianist and guest artist. Hosted by MTPR's own Michael Marsolek, we enjoyed a riveting conversation alongside a live performance.
-
Watch the recording of Bill Harley's performance Live from Studio B, Saturday, May 18th, 2024.
-
Riddy Arman plays "Both Of My Hands" Live from Studio B on March 13, 2024.
-
Mark and Maggie O'Connor perform songs from their new album "Life After Life," Live from Studio B at Montana Public Radio. John Floridis hosts.
-
String Orchestra of the Rockies - Live From Studio B
-
Loren Stillman performs Live from Studio B at Montana Public Radio, Nov. 29, 2023. The saxophonist and composer plays songs from his most recent album and talks with "What I Like About Jazz" host John Arvish.