Thank you. Our deepest thanks to everyone who donated or volunteered during pledge week.
Thank you donors and volunteers!
Thank you to everyone who donated or volunteered during fall pledge week! Because of your generosity, we raised $275,000 toward our $325,000 fall goal. Your commitment to public radio keeps the information and entertainment flowing and available to everyone. Thank you!

Helena Symphony’s Stephen Cepeda showcases excerpts from Shostakovich concerto

Montana Public Radio
Published October 25, 2024 at 9:20 AM MDT

MTPR’s Studio B was home to a riveting performance from Stephen Cepeda, Helena Symphony’s concertmaster, with accompaniment by University of Montana Piano Professor, Chris Hahn.

Showcasing excerpts from the symphony’s upcoming concert of Shostakovich’s violin concerto, the duo had to contend with this demanding work. Rising to the occasion with the virtuosic skill we might expect from these two, the performance was a compelling appetizer for the full work.

Recorded Oct. 21, 2024.

Musicians:
Stephen Cepeda – Violin
Christopher Hahn – Piano

Hosted by Michael Marsolek
