Fingerstyle Mastery: Bill Mize Live on Montana Public Radio
Grammy-winning guitarist Bill Mize brought his signature blend of warmth, precision, and soul to a special live broadcast on Montana Public Radio. With intricate fingerstyle arrangements and rich storytelling, Mize captivated listeners with a performance that felt as intimate as a fireside session. Relive the magic and hear why his music continues to inspire fans worldwide.
Bill Mize – Guitar
Michael Marsolek – Host
Jake Birch – Producer/mixer
J Bradley and Jake Williams – Video and post production
Noah Epps – Board operator
