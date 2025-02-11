© 2025 MTPR
Fingerstyle Mastery: Bill Mize Live on Montana Public Radio

Montana Public Radio
Published February 11, 2025 at 9:54 AM MST

Grammy-winning guitarist Bill Mize brought his signature blend of warmth, precision, and soul to a special live broadcast on Montana Public Radio. With intricate fingerstyle arrangements and rich storytelling, Mize captivated listeners with a performance that felt as intimate as a fireside session. Relive the magic and hear why his music continues to inspire fans worldwide.

Bill Mize – Guitar
Michael Marsolek – Host
Jake Birch – Producer/mixer
J Bradley and Jake Williams – Video and post production
Noah Epps – Board operator

Live from Studio B
Bill Mize
