Fingerstyle Mastery: Bill Mize Live on Montana Public Radio

Grammy-winning guitarist Bill Mize brought his signature blend of warmth, precision, and soul to a special live broadcast on Montana Public Radio. With intricate fingerstyle arrangements and rich storytelling, Mize captivated listeners with a performance that felt as intimate as a fireside session. Relive the magic and hear why his music continues to inspire fans worldwide.

Bill Mize – Guitar

Michael Marsolek – Host

Jake Birch – Producer/mixer

J Bradley and Jake Williams – Video and post production

Noah Epps – Board operator