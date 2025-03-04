Cello & keys: Amit Peled and Chris Hahn live on MTPR

As the featured guest cellist for the Missoula Symphony Orchestra’s concert series, Amit Peled delivered a stirring live performance on Montana Public Radio. In this intimate session, he and University of Montana piano faculty Chris Hahn engaged in a dynamic musical dialogue, complemented by insightful commentary from MSO Music Director Julia Tai and hosted by Michael Marsolek.

Recorded February 28, 2025

Michael Marsolek – Host

Julia Tai – guest speaker and Music Director of Missoula Symphony Orchestra & Chorale

Amit Peled – Cellist & guest artist

Chris Hahn – Pianist and faculty at University of Montana

Jake Birch – Producer and mix engineer

J. Bradley – Video

Bryan Ramirez – Board operator

Chris Moyles – Assistant

Jake Williams – Video Assistant

Kyle Curtis – Piano tuner