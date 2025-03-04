© 2025 MTPR
Cello & keys: Amit Peled and Chris Hahn live on MTPR

Montana Public Radio
Published March 4, 2025 at 12:13 PM MST

As the featured guest cellist for the Missoula Symphony Orchestra’s concert series, Amit Peled delivered a stirring live performance on Montana Public Radio. In this intimate session, he and University of Montana piano faculty Chris Hahn engaged in a dynamic musical dialogue, complemented by insightful commentary from MSO Music Director Julia Tai and hosted by Michael Marsolek.

Recorded February 28, 2025

Michael Marsolek – Host
Julia Tai – guest speaker and Music Director of Missoula Symphony Orchestra & Chorale
Amit Peled – Cellist & guest artist
Chris Hahn – Pianist and faculty at University of Montana
Jake Birch – Producer and mix engineer
J. Bradley – Video
Bryan Ramirez – Board operator
Chris Moyles – Assistant
Jake Williams – Video Assistant
Kyle Curtis – Piano tuner
