Cello & keys: Amit Peled and Chris Hahn live on MTPR
As the featured guest cellist for the Missoula Symphony Orchestra’s concert series, Amit Peled delivered a stirring live performance on Montana Public Radio. In this intimate session, he and University of Montana piano faculty Chris Hahn engaged in a dynamic musical dialogue, complemented by insightful commentary from MSO Music Director Julia Tai and hosted by Michael Marsolek.
Recorded February 28, 2025
