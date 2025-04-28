Regal Ensemble performs Haydn’s “Seven Last Words” live at MTPR

Regal Ensemble, a classical chamber group featuring a captivating blend of string quintet and vocal quartet, joined Montana Public Radio for a special performance of selections from Haydn’s Seven Last Words on April 16, 2025.

Hosted by Michael Marsolek, this evocative studio session showcased the ensemble’s expressive artistry, highlighting both rich vocal harmonies and sensitive string playing. Produced by Jake Birch, with video production by Jake Williams and J. Bradley.

Tasha Athman Fain – Soprano

Tianna Thurston – Alto

David Cody – Tenor

Eric Monson – Bass

Meg Karls - Violin I

Rachel Schnackel - Violin II

Kathy Mellander – Viola

Adam Collins – Cello

Joel Schnackel - Double Bass

Michael Marsolek – host

Jake Birch – Producer

Jake Williams and J. Bradley – video production