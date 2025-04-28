Regal Ensemble performs Haydn’s “Seven Last Words” live at MTPR
Regal Ensemble, a classical chamber group featuring a captivating blend of string quintet and vocal quartet, joined Montana Public Radio for a special performance of selections from Haydn’s Seven Last Words on April 16, 2025.
Hosted by Michael Marsolek, this evocative studio session showcased the ensemble’s expressive artistry, highlighting both rich vocal harmonies and sensitive string playing. Produced by Jake Birch, with video production by Jake Williams and J. Bradley.
Tasha Athman Fain – Soprano
Tianna Thurston – Alto
David Cody – Tenor
Eric Monson – Bass
Meg Karls - Violin I
Rachel Schnackel - Violin II
Kathy Mellander – Viola
Adam Collins – Cello
Joel Schnackel - Double Bass
Michael Marsolek – host
Jake Birch – Producer
Jake Williams and J. Bradley – video production