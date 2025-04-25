© 2025 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
60 years of Montana Public Radio
You are the backbone of Montana Public Radio!
Federal funding making up 11% of our budget has just been eliminated. The impact is immediate. Your support today is vital. Make a sustaining donation in any amount now to help keep MTPR strong for another 60 years!
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information

Swinging Into Pledge Week: Florence Lo Horgan Trio Live

Montana Public Radio
Published April 25, 2025 at 7:06 AM MDT

The Florence Lo Horgan Trio, featuring Chuck Florence on sax, Beth Lo on bass, and David Horgan on guitar, brought their mellow, sophisticated jazz sounds to Montana Public Radio's pledge-week edition of the Friday Music Special on April 11, 2025. Hosted by Michael Marsolek, the trio’s smooth performance evoked the relaxed ambiance of a late-night jazz club, perfect for unwinding after a long week.

Chuck Florence – Alto Saxophone
Beth Lo – Bass
David Horgan – Guitar
Michael Marsolek – Host
Jake Birch – Audio Producer
Jake Williams & J. Bradley – Video Producers
Tags
Music MTPR LiveFlorence Lo Horgan Trio
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information