Swinging Into Pledge Week: Florence Lo Horgan Trio Live
The Florence Lo Horgan Trio, featuring Chuck Florence on sax, Beth Lo on bass, and David Horgan on guitar, brought their mellow, sophisticated jazz sounds to Montana Public Radio's pledge-week edition of the Friday Music Special on April 11, 2025. Hosted by Michael Marsolek, the trio’s smooth performance evoked the relaxed ambiance of a late-night jazz club, perfect for unwinding after a long week.
Chuck Florence – Alto Saxophone
Beth Lo – Bass
David Horgan – Guitar
Michael Marsolek – Host
Jake Birch – Audio Producer
Jake Williams & J. Bradley – Video Producers