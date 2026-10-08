A taste of winter is on the way to western Montana, forecasters say

National Weather Service Meteorologist Trent Smith describes the incoming weather system as "a taste of winter."

“That’s going to be bringing a lot of moisture, a lot of cold air and a lot of wind to the region," Smith says.

Gusty winds Friday will herald the cold front’s arrival. Smith says that, combined with our dry conditions, will push many areas to near-critical wildfire conditions, especially in southwest Montana.

By Saturday, cold air and precipitation is expected to bring snow to the region.

“We are looking at the potential of about maybe up to a foot of snow in the higher terrain along the Continental Divide, and maybe a couple of inches on the mountain passes which could have a pretty good impact," Smith says.

Saturday night into Sunday valleys east of Highway 93 can expect 1 to 3 inches of slushy accumulation.

The Missoula and Bitterroot valleys may see some scattered rain and even some snowflakes this weekend, but no accumulation is expected.

Forecasters describe weekend temperatures as a reality check, running 15 to 20 degrees below seasonal averages.

Temps will rebound into the 50s and 60s next week, but the days of highs in the upper 70s are probably coming to an end for the year. Enjoy it while you can.