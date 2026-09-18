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Environment
Montana environmental news covering wild things, climate, energy and natural resources.

Wildlife officials kill grizzly bear that preyed on cattle near Augusta

Montana Public Radio | By Edward F. O'Brien
Published September 18, 2026 at 11:56 AM MDT

Wildlife officials killed a grizzly bear Tuesday evening near Augusta in response to livestock depredation.

According to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, the bear was feeding on a cow carcass on state land about three miles away from where an archery hunter was attacked Monday morning.

The hunter sustained significant, but not life threatening injuries in that attack near Haystack Butte.

The euthanized bear was an adult female without cubs. A total of three cattle carcasses were found in the area. Officials say all were killed by a grizzly bear.

The decision to euthanize the sow was made by several agencies due to the livestock depredations.

It’s unknown if the bear is the same one involved in Monday’s attack, but due to the surprise and defensive nature of the encounter, no further action will be taken to locate the bear.

At least 11 bruins, including both grizzly and black bears, have been killed in Red Lodge and Lincoln alone this year.

Wildlife officials say it's been a poor year for natural bear foods and they’re aggressively seeking out human-related foods to pack on calories ahead of winter. Montanans are asked to secure all potential food sources including garbage, small livestock, and bird feeders.
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Montana News Environmentgrizzly bearslivestock
Edward F. O'Brien
Edward O’Brien first landed at Montana Public Radio three decades ago as a news intern while attending the UM School of Journalism. He covers a wide range of stories from around the state.
edward.obrien@umt.edu. 
See stories by Edward F. O'Brien
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