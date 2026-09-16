Wildlife officials say a grizzly bear was behind the attack on a hunter near Augusta

State wildlife officials Tuesday released more information on Montana's latest bear attack.

According to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, evidence collected at the site of the incident confirms a hunter was attacked by a grizzly bear Monday morning.

Investigators collected bear hair found on the victim and at the scene of the attack near Augusta. They also found the bruin's track prints. The carcass of a domestic cow likely killed by a bear was found about 150 yards away.

The hunter sustained what authorities describe as "significant but fortunately not life-threatening injuries."

Late last month, a woman sustained what friends describe as life-altering injuries after a grizzly bear attacked her outside Columbia Falls.

Two young adult grizzlies were euthanized last week near Lincoln after getting conditioned to human-related food sources.

With natural bear foods such as berries in limited supply this year, Montanans are urged to secure all potential food sources including garbage, small livestock like chickens, and bird feeders.