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Environment
Montana environmental news covering wild things, climate, energy and natural resources.

Bear attack near Augusta leaves hunter injured

Montana Public Radio | By Sheri Quinn
Published September 15, 2026 at 11:16 AM MDT

A Montana man was attacked by a bear Monday morning while he was archery hunting near Augusta.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is investigating the attack, which occurred on state-owned land near Elk Creek and Haystack Butte.

The victim sustained significant but not life-threatening injuries. According to FWP, he drove himself home after the attack and was transported to Benefis Hospital by private vehicle for treatment.

FWP is posting signs in the area to notify the public of bear activity.

The species of the bear involved in the attack is currently unknown. No further details were available as of Monday night.
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Montana News EnvironmentMontana Fish, Wildlife & Parks
Sheri Quinn
Sheri Quinn is MTPR’s News Director. Prior to MTPR, she worked as a reporter and news director in northern California and Utah, where in addition to mentoring budding journalists, she focused on science and environment reporting. She brings her longtime commitment to trusted local news and transparency to the MTPR newsroom. In her spare time, she enjoys lounging with her menagerie of feathered and furry friends.


Sheri.Quinn@mso.umt.edu
See stories by Sheri Quinn
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