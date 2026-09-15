Bear attack near Augusta leaves hunter injured

A Montana man was attacked by a bear Monday morning while he was archery hunting near Augusta.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is investigating the attack, which occurred on state-owned land near Elk Creek and Haystack Butte.

The victim sustained significant but not life-threatening injuries. According to FWP, he drove himself home after the attack and was transported to Benefis Hospital by private vehicle for treatment.

FWP is posting signs in the area to notify the public of bear activity.

The species of the bear involved in the attack is currently unknown. No further details were available as of Monday night.