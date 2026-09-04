Grizzly sow with cub attacked woman near Columbia Falls, wildlife officials say

A woman walking with her dog on the Cedar Flats trail complex north of Columbia Falls Monday evening suffered what Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks described as "significant injuries." following a bear attack.

FWP revealed new details Thursday. Evidence at the scene revealed the bear was a grizzly sow traveling with at least one cub-of-the-year. Investigators also located a cached whitetail deer carcass about 100 yards off the trail.

Given the presence of the cub, the nearby food resource and other information, bear specialists have concluded the incident was a surprise defensive encounter. No further action will be taken to locate the bear. For public safety, the area will remain closed until further notice.

No additional details have been released about the victim’s identity or her injuries. Her dog was not injured and has since been reunited with the family.

Bears are now eating constantly to build up their fat reserves before winter. Huckleberry crops were spotty this summer. People are urged to be extremely vigilant when recreating in the woods this fall.