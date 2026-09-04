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Environment
Montana environmental news covering wild things, climate, energy and natural resources.

Grizzly sow with cub attacked woman near Columbia Falls, wildlife officials say

Montana Public Radio | By Edward F. O'Brien
Published September 4, 2026 at 10:26 AM MDT

A woman walking with her dog on the Cedar Flats trail complex north of Columbia Falls Monday evening suffered what Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks described as "significant injuries." following a bear attack.

FWP revealed new details Thursday. Evidence at the scene revealed the bear was a grizzly sow traveling with at least one cub-of-the-year. Investigators also located a cached whitetail deer carcass about 100 yards off the trail.

Given the presence of the cub, the nearby food resource and other information, bear specialists have concluded the incident was a surprise defensive encounter. No further action will be taken to locate the bear. For public safety, the area will remain closed until further notice.

No additional details have been released about the victim’s identity or her injuries. Her dog was not injured and has since been reunited with the family.

Bears are now eating constantly to build up their fat reserves before winter. Huckleberry crops were spotty this summer. People are urged to be extremely vigilant when recreating in the woods this fall.

A bear warning sign.
Montana News
Bear attack injures woman near Columbia falls
Edward F. O'Brien

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Montana News Environmentgrizzly bearsColumbia Falls MontanaMontana Fish, Wildlife & Parks
Edward F. O'Brien
Edward O’Brien first landed at Montana Public Radio three decades ago as a news intern while attending the UM School of Journalism. He covers a wide range of stories from around the state.
edward.obrien@umt.edu.  
(406) 243-4065
See stories by Edward F. O'Brien
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