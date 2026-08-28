© 2026 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Montana Wildfire News
Montana Wildfire News
Wildfire, fire management and air quality news for western Montana and the Northern Rockies.

Nature Grove Fire near Hamilton approaches Skalkaho Highway

Montana Public Radio | By Edward F. O'Brien
Published August 28, 2026 at 6:32 PM MDT
Smoke from the Nature Grove Fire east of Hamilton, MT is visible from Highway 38 on August 24, 2026.
Inciweb
Smoke from the Nature Grove Fire east of Hamilton, MT is visible from Highway 38 on August 24, 2026.

A wildfire burning east of Hamilton in the Bitterroot Valley continues growing and is creeping closer to a local highway.

The lightning-caused Nature Grove Fire, 13 miles east of Hamilton, has grown to nearly 900 acres. Fire managers say it’s burning in steep, dense timber and understory vegetation. They’re expecting that activity to increase over the next couple of days.

Thursday’s winds started pushing the fire closer to Highway 38, the Skalkaho Highway.

It’s now about half a mile from the road. Crews are laying hose line, creating fuel breaks and focusing on structure protection along the highway.

Drivers are asked to avoid unnecessary travel on the Skalkaho Road. If travel is necessary, be aware of fire crews and heavy equipment in and along the road.

Expected weekend thunderstorms could bring cooler temperatures and wetting rains to the region, but blustery wind and lighting could exacerbate existing wildfires or start new ones.
Tags
Montana News wildfireNature Grove Fire
Edward F. O'Brien
Edward O’Brien first landed at Montana Public Radio three decades ago as a news intern while attending the UM School of Journalism. He covers a wide range of stories from around the state.
edward.obrien@umt.edu.  
(406) 243-4065
See stories by Edward F. O'Brien
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information