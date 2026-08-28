Nature Grove Fire near Hamilton approaches Skalkaho Highway

A wildfire burning east of Hamilton in the Bitterroot Valley continues growing and is creeping closer to a local highway.

The lightning-caused Nature Grove Fire, 13 miles east of Hamilton, has grown to nearly 900 acres. Fire managers say it’s burning in steep, dense timber and understory vegetation. They’re expecting that activity to increase over the next couple of days.

Thursday’s winds started pushing the fire closer to Highway 38, the Skalkaho Highway.

It’s now about half a mile from the road. Crews are laying hose line, creating fuel breaks and focusing on structure protection along the highway.

Drivers are asked to avoid unnecessary travel on the Skalkaho Road. If travel is necessary, be aware of fire crews and heavy equipment in and along the road.

Expected weekend thunderstorms could bring cooler temperatures and wetting rains to the region, but blustery wind and lighting could exacerbate existing wildfires or start new ones.