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Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana government, elections and legislative news

Capitol dome restoration underway

Montana Public Radio | By Keely Larson
Published August 28, 2026 at 5:36 PM MDT
Scaffolding surrounds the dome of the Montana Capitol building during restoration work.
Keeley Larson
Construction underway on the state Capitol roof in August, 2026. Montana’s Capitol building is getting a restoration with funds appropriated by the state Legislature. The first phase is focused on the roof and copper elements.

Scaffolding stacks its way up to the roof of the Capitol building in Helena, where construction is in full swing.

Funding for the building’s maintenance was appropriated by the 2023 and 2025 Legislatures. The roof and copper dome, at a cost of $32 million, are the first of three planned phases.

Other roof upgrades were completed 30 years ago, and in 2010 the building’s sandstone and granite got a seal coating. Russ Katherman, with Montana’s architectural and engineering division, said this year’s work is right in line with another revamp.

“If anybody has seen an episode of This Old House before, once you tear into the walls, you do tend to find some surprises, and we've tried to anticipate those best we can,” Katherman said.

So far, those surprises include wear and tear on literal brick and mortar, the dome and the evaluation of the statue that stands on top of the building, called “Montana.”

“We like to say she's at the spa right now, ” Katherman said.

Katherman said most likely all 58,000 pounds of copper elements that make up the dome will need to be replaced due to weather-related damage.

The dome has developed a green patina, a natural function of copper’s aging process. Once restored, it will likely return to its copper color.

“Will it be shiny? Super bright and shiny like a new penny? No, I don't think so. It won't be near that bright, but it'll definitely be copper-colored,” Katherman said.

Katherman said the roof phase is expected to wrap up in the spring of 2028, including everything from the dome, the roof’s membrane and the copper detailing. Phases two and three will tackle the exterior facade and the interior.

Since they’ve been asked, Katherman reminds folks that, unfortunately no, you can’t get a piece of the historic copper dome.
Tags
Montana News Montana CapitolRuss Katherman
Keely Larson
See stories by Keely Larson
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