-
This week, Montanans celebrated the 50th anniversary of the state’s constitution in Helena. The two-day celebration came with a warning: the document’s legacy is not guaranteed.
-
Monday marked the 50th anniversary of the ratification of Montana’s constitution. Former delegates and governors will highlight a celebration of the state’s bill of rights at the Capitol next week.
-
The governor’s spokesperson Brooke Stroyke said in an email that Gianforte invited the vice president and that he and Pence have been friends for six years. She said the visit did not relate to official state business.
-
The live TVMT video feed of lawmakers working in the Montana Capitol went off the air today. Although an audio stream is still available online, a…
-
A mural depicting the contributions of women as community builders was unveiled Wednesday at the Montana Capitol. The mural is the result legislation…