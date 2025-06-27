© 2025 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Pat Williams’ memorial plans scheduled for this July

Montana Public Radio | By Edward F. O'Brien
Published June 27, 2025 at 6:22 PM MDT
Former Congressman Pat Williams
Provided by the Williams family
Former Congressman Pat Williams

Memorial plans for former Montana Congressman Pat Williams are set and open to the public. Williams passed away Wednesday.

Congressman Pat Williams’ body will lie in state in Helena’s Capitol Rotunda Wednesday July 2 from 8am to 6pm, and again Thursday July 3 from 8 to 11am.

Williams will then be transported to Butte for a private family burial.

The Williams family will host a celebration of life in Missoula Tuesday, July 15th at 4 pm in the Dennison Theater on the University of Montana campus.

A reception will then be held on campus at 5:30.

In honor of Wiliams, Governor Greg Gianforte ordered flags to be flown at half-staff at all State buildings on July 2 and 3.
Tags
Montana News Congressman Pat WilliamsGreg GianforteHelena MontanaMissoula MontanaMontana Capitol
Edward F. O'Brien
Edward O’Brien first landed at Montana Public Radio three decades ago as a news intern while attending the UM School of Journalism. He covers a wide range of stories from around the state.
edward.obrien@umt.edu.  
(406) 243-4065
See stories by Edward F. O'Brien
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information