Pat Williams’ memorial plans scheduled for this July

Memorial plans for former Montana Congressman Pat Williams are set and open to the public. Williams passed away Wednesday.

Congressman Pat Williams’ body will lie in state in Helena’s Capitol Rotunda Wednesday July 2 from 8am to 6pm, and again Thursday July 3 from 8 to 11am.

Williams will then be transported to Butte for a private family burial.

The Williams family will host a celebration of life in Missoula Tuesday, July 15th at 4 pm in the Dennison Theater on the University of Montana campus.

A reception will then be held on campus at 5:30.

In honor of Wiliams, Governor Greg Gianforte ordered flags to be flown at half-staff at all State buildings on July 2 and 3.