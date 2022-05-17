Gianforte hosts Mike Pence in a private event at the State Capitol

Montana’s governor hosted former Vice President Mike Pence at the State Capitol last week for a private event.

The meeting was publicized on Twitter by both Gov. Greg Gianforte and Pence, but prior notice was not given to the public.

The governor’s spokesperson Brooke Stroyke said in an email that Gianforte invited the vice president and that he and Pence have been friends for six years. She said the visit did not relate to official state business.

Pence received a tour of the State Capitol in Helena and later spoke to the governor’s staff and cabinet members.

When asked whether the two Republicans discussed the possibility of a 2024 presidential run, Stroyke responded the governor is focused on 2022 state policy goals, and growing the Republican majority in the State Legislature. The governor’s spokesperson also said Gianforte is working on sending Republicans Matt Rosendale and Ryan Zinke, both of whom face primary opponents, to Congress.

