Briefs: Gov. fills PSC seat; Court pauses new GOP bylaws; Meta settlement nets Montana $89 million

Governor fills utility commission seat left vacant after sexual harassment claims

Gov. Greg Gianforte has picked a former public service commissioner to fill a temporarily vacant seat on the utility oversight board while a sitting commissioner is suspended for accusations of sexual harassment and discrimination.

Former Commissioner Kirk Bushman will hold the Public Service Commission’s District 2 seat while Brad Molnar is suspended until July 2027.

According to an independent investigation from the PSC, Molnar repeatedly violated state workplace misconduct rules. The commission’s press release said Molnar’s inappropriate behavior started shortly after his appointment and continued despite warnings and counseling.

Gov. Gianforte announced Wednesday that he had selected Bushman from Billings to fill in. Bushman served on the commission from 2012 to 2016. He lost re-election bids in the three following cycles, most recently to Molnar.

Matthew Monforton is representing Molnar in a lawsuit against the PSC and Gianforte. He called Bushman a “three-time loser” and said the governor is “hellbent on stacking the PSC with hand-picked appointees.”

After a hearing on August 14, the court is still deliberating a temporary reversal of Molnar’s suspension.

Court puts a hold on new GOP bylaws

A district court judge has ruled that the Montana Republican Party’s new bylaws infringe on state primary elections.

The state GOP in June introduced a new set of member rules, including a $20 monthly fee and a written pledge of loyalty. They also gave party leaders the power to remove publicly elected members of GOP county committees.

Rep. Brad Barker, a Red Lodge Republican, sued, along with some of those local committees. They accused state party leaders of a power grab.

Lewis and Clark County District Judge Michael McMahon blocked the bylaws from taking effect while the lawsuit plays out.

Meta social media settlement will send at least $89 million to Montana

Montana will receive at least $89 million after Wednesday’s settlement from social media giant Meta, the owners of Facebook and Instagram. Meta settled with 47 state attorneys general who accused the company of making its programs addictive for minors and hiding safety concerns.

The deal comes with a collective $17 billion to states and added restrictions for its under-18 users.

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen announced in a press release the state could receive up to $127 million from the company. Knudsen filed a separate lawsuit against Meta that was eventually rolled into the suit from California’s Attorney General.

According to Knudsen’s office, at least half of the settlement dollars must go towards programs like crisis intervention, digital literacy, outdoor activities or others that “remediate harms caused by social media.”