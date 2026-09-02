Bear attack injures woman near Columbia falls

The search is on for a bear in the Columbia Falls-area that attacked a woman Monday.

The bear attack happened at about 7 p.m. Monday on the Cedar Flats trail complex just north of town.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks and U.S. Forest Service investigators say a woman who was walking her dog sustained significant injuries following the attack.

“We're actually not able to comment on the nature of the injuries at this time, just that the victim sustained injuries and was transported to Logan Health Medical Center for treatment,” FWP Region 1 spokesperson Malia Freeman said.

Officials do not know what kind of bear attacked the woman.

Investigators searched for the bear using a drone equipped with thermal infrared cameras, but were unable to locate it. The search continues as of this story's publication.

As autumn approaches, bears are packing on the pounds preparing for winter. The huckleberry crop was spotty this summer, pushing bears into lower elevations seeking out food.

Freeman urges people to be vigilant outdoors.

“Things like carrying bear spray where it's easily accessible and know how to use it, staying alert, watching for signs of bear activity, traveling in groups, and then trying to make noise to avoid surprising a bear," she says.

Columbia Falls’ Cedar Flats trail complex is closed until further notice.