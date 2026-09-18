Interest group money rolls in to Montana's congressional races

A newly-formed political action committee (PAC) focused on supporting independent congressional candidates has named their first endorsee: Seth Bodnar, the independent running for Montana Senate. The PAC has built a coffer of $10 million since its creation in July.

Advised by former U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin and co-founded by his daughter, the Independent Leadership Council (ILC) and its associated PAC says the only candidates they consider supporting are those who “pledge to not caucus with either major party” if elected.

The ILC has also endorsed Kevin Kiley, a Republican turned independent, who is a congressional candidate in one of California’s newly-redrawn districts.

Democratic candidate Alani Bankhead received an endorsement from the National Organization for Women, who will begin rolling out advertisement, fundraising and support campaigns in the coming weeks. The PAC has also endorsed Sam Forstag, the Democrat running for Montana’s western U.S. House seat.